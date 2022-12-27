(WTAJ)– The Penn State Nittany Lions are getting ready to square off against Utah in this year’s Rose Bowl.

While the teams are prepping for football, parade volunteers are racing to get floats decorated for the big day.

These are the beginning stages of some of the floats parade-goers will get to see go down Colorado Boulevard. It takes thousands of volunteers and decorators to get them ready for the parade each year.

You can see all the finished floats in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2 starting at 8 a.m., and catch Penn State and Utah at 5 p.m.

You can tune into WTAJ’s Nittany Nation Rose Bowl special on Jan. 2 at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Andrew Clay and Anderley Pennwell will be in Pasadena to break down the matchup with the Utes, the history of the granddaddy of them all, and all other bowl fun.