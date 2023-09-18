CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis University has been ranked in the top 10 best online colleges in Pennsylvania by Forbes Advisor’s Education Team.

Forbes published the list as part of its guide to help prospective students discover the best online colleges in the U.S. based on credibility, affordability and other essential figures.

SFU was ranked as one of the most affordable online options on the list at $485 per credit hour for an undergraduate degree program, including out-of-state students. The colleges included in the Forbes Advisor guide charges ranged between $460 and $1,396 per credit.

To compile the top 10 list, the team scored 74 accredited, nonprofit colleges offering bachelor’s degree programs in Pa. using 16 data points in multiple categories including the application process. The top 10 schools received a curved final score of 87.2% or higher.

The college has a broad selection of career-focused, flexible online undergraduate degree programs in accounting, behavioral sciences and computer systems management along with many more through the Division of Professional Studies.

For more information on the schools picked for the top 10, visit the Forbes website.