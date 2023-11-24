(WTAJ) — A recent outbreak of Salmonella from recalled fruit is continuing to spread as 32 states have now been affected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 99 people across the country have fallen ill from the bacteria including one from Pennsylvania. Nationally, 45 people have been hospitalized and two people have died. The numbers were reported in a CDC Food Safety Alert on Friday, Nov. 24.

Malichita, Rudy and Z Farms brand whole cantaloupes with the number “4050” were recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination. Other brands were also recalled including Vinyard pre-cut cantaloupes, ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products, and Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac pre-cut cantaloupes.

Recalled cantaloupe. Image provided by the CDC. Stickers for recalled whole cantaloupes. Image provided by the CDC.

As investigators work to find any more cantaloupe products that may be contaminated, Canada also found illnesses that were linked to the same Salmonella strain.

Anyone who bought any of the recalled cantaloupes or other fruit products is urged to not eat them and to either throw them away or return them to the store. Those who ate any of the contaminated fruit are asked to call their healthcare provider if they experience any of the below symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F.

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhea.

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up.

The CDC warns children younger than five years old, adults 65 years old or older or who have weak immune systems may have the most severe illness requiring medical treatment or hospitalization.

More information about the Salmonella outbreak and the recalled cantaloupes can be found on the CDC website.