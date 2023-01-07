(WTAJ) — Vince McMahon, CEO of WWE, decided to retire after a scandal but has since chosen to return to the board of directors to facilitate a sale of the company.

While details are limited on the sale, there are various options including NBC, which their platform “Peacock” already houses the WWE Network in America.

There are other options such as Warner Brothers Discover and even Endeavor, which owns the UFC.

With Vince McMahon back at the helm of the board of directors, it’s hard to say where things go. One thing certain is that McMahon won’t change the management team that Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) has in place.

It will be hard for any company that buys WWE to run it as efficiently as Vince did, not as efficiently as Triple H or Stephanie McMahon.

Based on a meeting with employees, they were told to keep moving forward and Vince McMahon’s return to the board of directors will not effect the current product and talent.