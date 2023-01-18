NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) -As Americans look for new ways to cope with a bumpy economy, schools nationwide are racking up debt to feed hungry students.

The median district has more than five-thousand dollars in lunch debt, according to The School Nnutrition Association.

In some areas, unpaid balances reach as high as $1,700,000. Skyrocketing costs are just one of many challenges.

Congress ended a pandemic-era program last Fall that paid for all student meals, regardless of income.

At Makefield Elementary, Afifa Benjamin serves up cheeseburgers, sweet peas and a few lyrics for the lunch crowd.

“I drive an hour every day to get here,” Benjamin said “That’s how important these kids are. Family to me.”

The Pennsbury School District in Yardley, Pennsylvania has more than 9-thousand students. 30 percent qualify for free or reduced school meals.

Despite having no money in their school accounts children are still be served full meals.

The federal waivers providing free school lunches nationwide during the pandemic expired in September. A new study shows school meal programs are at risk with rising costs and supply chain issues.

Kimberly Steffy, Director of Financial Services at the Pennsbury School District shared that the lunch debt for their school is $65,000.

“I think families are having to decide whether they are going to pay their electric bill or pay for their students to eat meals,” Steffy said.

Steffy added that they’re fortunate to have private donors pay their debt. Those donors allow them to continue providing breakfast and lunch to every student. Even if they can’t afford it.

Nationwide student lunch debt tops $19,000,000. Some districts are so desperate that they’ve resorted to lunch shaming in the past. Offering kids a cold sandwich instead of a hot meal or banning them from school events if they carry a balance.

Lori Adkins is president of the school nutrition association and she’s urging Congress to permanently pass free school meals for every student.

“There are definitely some kids that are going hungry because the families aren’t applying for benefits and then other families just aren’t qualifying for the program because their wages may have gone up and it bumps them out of the qualification,” Adkins said. “We’ve got lower participation and higher cost, and we’re really concerned about making sure that all hunger kids have access to food during the school day.”

The current federal program pays schools back for each student meal served based on income levels. As part of a bipartisan bill last summer, Congress raised the reimbursement rate by 40 cents for lunch. But the program is set to expire in June.

According to the USDA, more than 9,000,000 children in America are food insecure, and the past few years have only pushed that number higher.

Recent efforts for a more permanent solution appear to be stalled in Congress, and the latest proposal doesn’t go back to paying for all student meals.