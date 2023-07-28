The Supreme Court is seen from East Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have introduced legislation to enhance and extend support, protection and prevention for domestic violence-related incidences.

The Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act would strengthen services for the more than 1.3 million survivors of domestic violence nationwide. This bill would also introduce updates to the national domestic violence hotline to better serve deaf or hard of hearing, people with disabilities and racial and ethnic minorities.

“Family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence are a public health crisis in this country,” Casey said. “I’m introducing the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act because there are far too many people in this Nation suffering from abuse and violence, particularly those from undeserved communities. I look forward to working with Senator Murkowski to making sure survivors across America have the support they need.”

This bill would also make enhancements to the original Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA), which was signed into law in 1984.

Enhancements to the FVPSA

Increase funding for victim services

Expanding support for, and access, to culturally-specific programs

Strengthens the capacity of Indian Tribes to exercise their sovereign authority to more fully respond to domestic violence in their communities

Meaningfully invests in prevention, bringing evidence-informed, community-based prevention initiatives to more communities

Strengthens and updates the national domestic violence hotline

Creates a new underserved populations grant program

Continues to support national technical assistance centers

In Pa. alone, more than 1,600 people died from domestic violence-related incidents during the last decade. More than 40% of women and a quarter of men in America report that they experienced sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, you are encouraged to visit the domestic violence crisis and prevention website.