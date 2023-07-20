(WTAJ)– Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) introduced legislation to protect job applicants and workers from automated decision systems.

The No Robot Bosses Act would safeguard workers’ rights, autonomy and dignity in the workplace from discriminatory decisions and dangerous working conditions being set by algorithms.

“Right now, there is nothing stopping a corporation from using artificial intelligence to hire, manage, or even fire workers without the involvement of a human being,” Casey said. “As robot bosses become more prevalent in the workplace, we have an obligation to protect working families from the dangers of employers misusing and abusing these novel technologies.”

Alongside the No Robot Bosses Act, Senators Casey, Schatz and Cory Booker (D-NJ) also introduced the Exploitative Workplace Surveillance and Technologies Force Act.

This bill would establish an interagency task force to study and report on workplace surveillance. The focus of this bill would be to set forth a series of initiatives to safeguard workers from potentially exploitative technology.

This bill would also create a new Technology and Worker Protection Division at the U.S. Department of Labor to enforce and regulate workplace surveillance, including novel and emerging technologies.

In addition to Senators Casey and Schatz, the No Robot Bosses Act is cosponsored by U.S. Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and supported by the AFL-CIO, the Communications Workers of America, the National Employment Law Project, and the Economic Policy Institute.