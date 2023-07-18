(WTAJ)– Senator Bob Casey has introduced multiple bills in an attempt to address food insecurity for Americans over 60 and adults with disabilities.

An estimated 5.5 million Americans over the age of 60 face food insecurity, while adults with disabilities are twice as likely to be food insecure than adults without disabilities. Both groups tend to face significant challenges when accessing nutritious food.

“Millions of older Americans and Americans with disabilities cannot access nutritious food,” Senator Casey said. “These bills are important steps toward tearing down the barriers our seniors and adults with disabilities face and making sure they get the food they need to live long, healthy, and independent lives.”

The Senior Nutrition Task Force, introduced with Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), will create a federal interagency task force led by the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will identify ways to combat food insecurity among older adults and adults with disabilities.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The task force will include the perspectives of both older adults and people with disabilities and will be required to produce a report on recommendations to foster coordination across federal nutrition programs.

The Tools for Ensuring Access to Meals Act will establish a new nationwide pilot program to innovatively address hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition among older adults and adults with disabilities.