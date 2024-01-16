WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) introduced legislation that will reduce the flow of fentanyl into the country through the southwest border.

The bill, “Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act”, would increase staffing capacity and technology to detect drugs and other contraband that’s being smuggled through ports along the border. The bill also targets the most common way fentanyl makes its way into the United States, through ports of entry along the southwest border.

“So much of the fentanyl devastating Pennsylvania families and communities is being smuggled across our southern border,” Senator Casey said. “This bill will help stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. and provide the hardworking law enforcement officers at the border with the resources, technology, and support they need to do their jobs and secure our border. This bill is part of a multi-pronged approach to end the fentanyl crisis by cracking down on the criminals producing and smuggling fentanyl, securing our border, and providing the Americans impacted by fentanyl with the help they need.”

Additionally, the bill would create an inspection program to increase seizures of firearms, which are frequently purchased and smuggled to support fentanyl production operations and other violent criminal enterprises, according to the release.

In addition to Senators Casey and Kelly, the bill is co-sponsored by Senators Lujan (D-NM), Cortez Masto (D-NV), Rosen (D-NV), Baldwin (D-WI), Klobuchar (D-MN), Warner (D-VA) and Brown (D-OH).

More about the “Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act” can be read online.