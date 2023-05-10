WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ)- New legislation that would take actions to prevent man-made rail disasters like the Norfolk Southern derailment at the Pennsylvania border has passed a Senate committee.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation voted in favor of the bipartisan legislation titled the Railway Safety Act of 2023. The legislation is sponsored by U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA).

“I’m proud that this vital bill to improve railway safety is making its way through the legislative process. Above all, we need to make sure a disaster like this never happens again,” Senator Fetterman said. “That’s why I was proud to help lead on this bipartisan bill to strengthen rail safety regulations, which would make sure rail companies have the interests of workers and local residents in mind — not just their bottom lines. After this markup, it’s time to swiftly bring this bill to the floor and get it passed.”

The legislation would prevent future train derailments by taking key steps to improve rail safety procedures and protocols. It would also increase fines for wrongdoing by rail carriers. Key provisions based on Casey and Fetterman’s Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act, which would set aside funds to provide emergency responders and firefighters, with the financial resources needed to replace equipment, pay workers overtime, and address other urgent costs.

Those funds would be paid for by rail companies that ship and carry hazardous materials. Other provisions come from the Senators’ Railway Accountability Act, which would direct the Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Safety Advisory Committee to assess potential regulations improving end-of-train and head-of-train device communications and brake signal testing.

“Pennsylvania families, businesses, and first responders are still reeling from the disaster caused by Norfolk Southern’s trail derailment. No community in America should have to endure this ever again,” Senator Casey said. “By passing this legislation out of committee, the Senate took a crucial step to protect people over profits, make freight rail safer, and hold rail companies accountable for putting communities and workers in harm’s way.”

Casey and Fetterman have repeatedly advocated for resources for Pennsylvania and Ohio residents affected by the derailment and are working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the cleanup and to help the community recover.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

They pressed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on its plan to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for releasing hazardous materials into the air and water and highlighted the need to ensure the proper resources are reaching Darlington Township, PA and East Palestine, OH to continue to aid residents in need.