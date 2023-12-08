WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (R-PA), announced that his legislation was passed unanimously and that it will now move onto the U.S. House.

The 5G Spectrum Authority Licensing Enforcement (5G SALE) Act would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to release previously auctioned bands of the electromagnetic spectrum to expand access to 5G broadband to rural communities.

“Bridging the digital divide has never been more critical for rural communities,” Joyce said. “The 5G SALE Act would cut the red tape that has kept Pennsylvania families from accessing the high-speed internet that is vital for remote workers, students who use the internet to learn from home, and patients who use telehealth to heal from home. I’m proud to see this 5G Sale Act pass unanimously out of the committee, and I look forward to seeing its passage in the House.”

Previously, the FCC sold approximately 8,000 licenses to grant internet providers access to America’s broadband spectrum. These licenses are the only way companies can legally use the radio to bring the 5G internet to customers, according to the release.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There was a lapse in the FCC’s ability to authorize the use of these radio waves, and now they are unable to issue these licenses. The 5G SALE Act would grant the FCC a one-time, 90-day authority to issue licenses purchased in auctions in order to speed the delivery of 5G technology to rural communities.