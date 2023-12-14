WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators introduced two bills focused on combatting the youth mental health crisis.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than four in 10 students feel persistently sad or hopeless. To combat this, the Supporting All Students Act, introduced by Bob Casey (D-PA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), would make peer and school-based mental health support more accessible.

The bill would establish a youth peer-to-peer support line within the 988 line, the mental health crisis and suicide prevention number. It would also ensure federal funding for schools to hire mental health coordinators.

Specifically aimed at youth ages 10-25, this line would provide youth with support from a trained peer responder, supervised by licensed mental health professionals, on a variety of issues.

The Youth Mental Health Data Act, also introduced by Casey and Brown, would create a federal task force on youth mental health data integration in order to develop a national strategy to improve young mental health data systems.

With the help of this data, policymakers can maximize the effect of current and future investments by targeting resources based on where they will have the greatest impact.