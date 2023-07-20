The U.S. Capitol is seen from Upper Senate Park on Friday, September 30, 2022.

(WTAJ)– Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) applauded the passage of their Pandemic and All-hazards Preparedness and Response (PAHPA) Act.

This bill aims to strengthen the U.S.’s ability to address future public health crises by investing in public health programs, promoting public health data, strengthening lab security and pursuing new research.

“COVID-19 showed us that we were ill-equipped handle a global pandemic of that scale,” Casey said. “I’m proud to have worked with Senator Romney to author a bill that gives our Nation the tools we need to stop something like that from ever happening again. Three years after COVID, we cannot forget the devastation and fear we all felt, and we must be prepared to fight back against the next public health crises.”

Provisions included in the PAHPA:

Expand the representation of seniors and people with disabilities who advise the federal government on emergency preparedness

Require states to create crisis standards of care that prohibit discrimination of older adults and people with disabilities during disasters and emergencies

Promote better public health data-sharing during an outbreak

Establish a no-fault reporting system for laboratories to create a safety feedback loop

Support research and surge capacity during a pandemic

Support ongoing wastewater surveillance efforts

Examine the potential vulnerabilities to health security posed by artificial intelligence

Ensure that manufacturers communicate circumstances that may result in drug shortages and provide information to FDA in order to avoid potential shortages

Reauthorize the medical countermeasure priority review program

The bill passed with a vote of 17-3.