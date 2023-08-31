WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that the U.S. Department of Energy made a conditional commitment for a $398.6 million loan to Eos Energy Enterprises.

This commitment was made to support the construction and production of next-generation American-made battery systems, through their project AMAZE, at their facility in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania.

Senator Casey helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act to invest in domestic manufacturing, clean energy technologies and good-paying Pa. jobs. This Eos project is expected to create 50 union jobs during the construction and as many as 650 new operations jobs when at full operational capacity.

“Pennsylvania has powered our Nation for generations, so it’s no surprise that workers in the Mon Valley are going to lead the way on clean energy storage production,” Casey said. “When we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, this is the kind of project we had in mind. It’s not only an investment in cutting edge technology, but also in Pennsylvania workers.”

The Inflation Reduction Act created new tax credits to spur new advanced manufacturing investments in the United States, particularly in clean energy sectors. Eos aims to move to 100% U.S.-sourced material by 2026.