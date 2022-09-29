(WTAJ)– United States Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is backing a new bill that would help in the fight against the opioid crisis.

Casey introduced the Maximizing Opioid Recovery Emergency Savings (MORE) Savings Act to lower the cost of opioid treatment. Casey said that the cost of treatment shouldn’t be so high that people can’t afford it.

“Recovering from an opioid use disorder can be expensive, isolating and daunting. I want to ensure that when a person seeks out treatment, they are not turned away by prohibitive costs or other barriers,” said Senator Casey. “By eliminating those costs, this legislation would begin to provide a measure of relief to the millions of people struggling with opioid use and get more Americans on the road to recovery.”

The bill would get rid of costs for treatment and recovery support for people with private insurance plans and also those enrolled under a new Medicare pilot program. It also would increase federal funding for Medicaid treatment programs.

In regards to the cost of prescription drugs and also behavioral health and recovery services, the bill would do the following:

Make insurers cover the cost

Create a five-year pilot program in 15 states to cover the cost

Provide an increase for Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) to also provide prescription drugs

The Drug & Alcohol Service Providers Organization of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance also supports Casey’s legislation.

More information about the bill can be found online.