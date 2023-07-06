WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — A proposed rule by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is aimed at protecting first responders during a train derailment.

The rule would require railroads to share real-time information with emergency responders about the contents of train cars in the event of a derailment or other accident.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), John Fetterman (D-PA), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown supporting the rule and used the recent Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio as an example of why the change is needed.

The brave first responders who put their lives on the line to protect their communities during train derailments should not have to deal with both hazardous conditions and an intentional lack of critical information…we owe it to the first responders of East Palestine, Darlington Township, and the surrounding areas in Ohio and Pennsylvania to ensure that the information-sharing failures of this derailment, which put first responders needlessly and irresponsibly in additional danger, do not happen again. While Congress considers additional legislative action on this issue, including the bipartisan, bicameral Railway Safety Act, we are glad to see administrative action on this issue and give this effort our full support. Letter sent by U.S. Senators Senators Bob Casey, John Fetterman, and Sherrod Brown.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held hearings in East Palestine following the derailment. The hearings highlighted how insufficient information-sharing policies put first responders in harm’s way.

Senators said testimony showed that while Norfolk Southern was able to notify contractors about the specific contents of the derailed train within minutes, it took hours for some emergency response agencies to get correct consistent information.

