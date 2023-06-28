(Motor Authority) — Hot on the heels of the Mustang GT3 race car that debuted on the sidelines of this month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans comes a new Mustang GT4.

The latest race car was revealed on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 24 Hours of Spa, the highlight of the SRO-sanctioned Intercontinental GT Challenge, and is scheduled to be delivered to customer teams in time for the 2024 motorsports season. Ford hasn’t announced any plans to race the car itself.

GT4 cars are currently eligible to race in multiple series in the U.S. and Europe, so there will be plenty of options for teams purchasing the car.

The Mustang GT4 is based on the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang that goes on sale later this summer, specifically the track-focused Mustang Dark Horse. It was developed by Ford Performance in partnership with the Canadian engineering firm Multimatic.

Multimatic will also supply its impressive DSSV dampers for the car, and will handle the assembly. Ford Performance will assemble the powertrain, though, in this case a racing version of the 5.0-liter V-8 that delivers 500 hp in the Mustang Dark Horse.

“We’re proud to work with so many great partners on these race vehicle programs,” Christian Hertrich, Ford Performance’s motorsports powertrain manager, said in a statement. “It’s also special to be able to do all of the engine work for the Mustang GT4 fully in-house.”

Additional specifications include a Holinger dog-ring gearbox with paddle shifters, body panels made from natural fibers, and an aerodynamics package developed to meet GT4 regulations.

Ford hasn’t said how much the Mustang GT4 will cost.

Mustang-derived race cars are already competing in Australia’s Supercars series and the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, although the NASCAR versions still wear bodywork from the outgoing sixth-generation model for the time being.

Ford is also known to be working on a Mustang Dark Horse R race car that could potentially form the basis of a new one-make racing series.