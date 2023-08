FINDLAY, OHIO (WTAJ) — Sheetz, Inc. has announced that it will construct a new $145M facility in Findlay, Ohio that would house additional food preparation and distribution functions as they expand their footprint into new markets.

The project will create over 700 jobs during the course of five years. The company has been working closely with Findlay∙Hancock County Economic Development, the Regional Growth Partnership, and JobsOhio on this project.

“Sheetz is thankful for the cooperation and support of all the local, county and state leaders who have helped make this project possible,” Sheetz President/CEO Travis Sheetz said. “We’re excited to bring new opportunities to the area, as we continue to expand throughout the state of Ohio and into Michigan in 2025. Findlay is located in the heart of this new growth area and will play a big role in the future of Sheetz.”

In 1952, Sheetz, Inc. was founded in Altoona, PA where headquarters are still located. The company remains family-owned and operates over 685 convenience restaurant stores in six states including Ohio. The company employs more than 25,000 people.

“We are happy to have played a role in attracting this project and look forward to seeing the positive impact that Sheetz will have,” Dan Sheaffer, Executive Director of Findlay∙Hancock County Economic Development said. “The facility will bring more well-paying, quality jobs to the area by a family-owned company that is truly committed to community success.”

Local government also played an important part in attracting the company as demonstrated by Findlay City Council’s commitment to infrastructure related to the project.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The unanimous decision to support this project by City Council sends a strong signal that Findlay is proud of our business community and is willing to make investments to continue to set our community up as a premier place to do business,” Mayor Christina Muryn said. “We are thrilled to welcome Sheetz to our community.”