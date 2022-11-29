(WTAJ) – The Mid-Atlantic chain has announced that it will be expanding into Michigan, but its first store location isn’t projected to open for another few years.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” Travis Sheetz, president and, CEO of Sheetz said. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”

Their expansion is set to start in the Detroit market.

Sheetz currently operates 669 store locations across its six-state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland