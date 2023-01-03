POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.

Deputies went into the house through an unsecured door to find the man, only identified as Martin, and the woman, identified as Liz, inside. The man was also a suspect in a Dollar general burglary from early that morning where multiple items were stolen and they had been looking for him, officials noted.

While being placed under arrest, Liz reportedly told deputies she called 911 to try and get police to help them with moving their belongings from the house and to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport…it was to the Polk Pokey. And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Facebook page reads.

Martin was arrested for the Dollar General burglary and theft, and was also charged with burglary of a residence.

Liz was also arrested and charged with burglary to the residence.