(Storyful) — A sheriff in Kansas has gotten into the holiday spirit and “pardoned” a turkey “from any criminal damage charges” after it broke into a Douglas County home.

Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said that Tom the turkey broke into a resident’s home on November 10.

“Thanks to the quick thinking and good work of Master Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner, they were able to safely remove the bird from inside the home and set him free,” the sheriff’s office said.

Video from the callout shows feathers flying as the deputies tried to catch the intruder.

Video credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful