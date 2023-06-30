TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Do you keep your ketchup in the refrigerator or the kitchen pantry? Heinz is trying to settle a heated online debate.

“FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. Fridge!!!” the official Heinz UK Twitter posted Tuesday.

The company also posted a poll asking people to weigh in on where they store their ketchup. On Thursday night, the poll had nearly 12,000 votes, with 62.4% of people voting to keep ketchup in the fridge.

Several Twitter users said they keep their ketchup out of the fridge if the bottle is unopened. Once they open it, the bottle goes into the fridge.

One commenter said putting ketchup in the fridge was “madness.”

“I live in Britain where it doesn’t get hot enough to put it in the fridge. I don’t want to dip my hot chips into fridge cold ketchup. Madness,” Alex McKay tweeted.

Heinz said its ketchup — which is made with tomatoes, vinegar, corn syrup, salt, onion powder and spice — is shelf-stable because of its natural acidity, but it should be refrigerated after opening to maintain product quality.