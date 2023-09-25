PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, but celebrations were cut short when their plane home had to make an emergency landing.

The chartered flight from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh took off after the Sunday Night Football game around 9 p.m. Las Vegas time and had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh and Ian Smith were onboard the plane and reported that the Airbus A330-900 landed safely just after 5 a.m. (Eastern time) in Kansas City due to an oil pressure failure in one of the plane’s engines.

Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten posted to X/Twitter that everyone was safe and they’ll arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.

“Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.” Burt Lauten on X-Twitter

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23 to 18, bringing their record to 2-1.