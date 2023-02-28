(WTAJ)– The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court as justices consider two different challenges. One is by six Republican-led states that say the debt forgiveness program will cost them money. In court papers, they say it’s a “Breathtaking and transformative exercise of power.”

The other challenge is by two students who say the program should do more to relieve student debt.

“This is preventing people from doing what they have to do, pay bills, start families, continue with their businesses,” college student Torrey Rogers said.

During oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts asked the government’s lawyer about the importance of separation of powers.

“I just wonder, given the posture of the case and given our historic concern about the separation of powers, you would recognize at least that this is a case that represents extraordinary and serious issues,” Roberts said.

“With respect to the role for Congress, I think what is clear that of course we are recognizing that Congress could take additional action if it disapproves this plan,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said.

The justice will eventually decide if President Biden has the authority to wipe away about half a trillion dollars in student debt.

The president’s lawyers are arguing the federal law grants him the power to forgive the loans, while opponents say he is going too far.

Under the plan, up to 43 million people would be eligible for some federal student loan debt relief. People making less than 125 thousand dollars a year could see ten thousand dollars in student loan debt forgiven, and people who got Pell grants could get up to 20 thousand dollars forgiven.

A decision is expected by the end of the current term in late June.