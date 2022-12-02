(WTAJ) – One Aduro product is being recalled as it is posing shock and fire hazards.

The recall for the Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower surge protector was issued on Thursday, Dec. 1. The surge protectors have 12 outlets, dual USB ports and are white or black in color. The Aduro logo appears on the center front panel below the two USB ports.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the product contains incorrect polarization and poorly soldered connections, both of which pose risks to consumers.

Recalled Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower w/ 12 Outlets and Dual USB Ports in white and black

About 51,750 units were sold and Aduro is offering a refund to those who bought the product. The recall number is 23-059.

JBR Solutions has received one report of incorrect polarization of the surge protector. No injuries or fires have been reported.

The surge protector was sold at Walmart, Woot, Amazon, Groupon and directly from the Aduro Products website from January of 2020 through August 2022. The products sold for between $20 and $50, depending on where they were bought.

​Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surge protectors and contact JBR Solutions to receive a full refund. JBR Solutions is contacting known purchasers directly.

JBR Solutions toll-free at 877-522-3876 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@jbrsol.com or online at https://www.aduroproducts.com/pages/productrecall and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.