(WTAJ) — Millions of candles sold nationwide at Target stores are being recalled after an injury was reported to the company.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Threshold Glass Jar Candles sold exclusively at Target can crack and break while being used. This poses laceration and burn hazards to customers.
The CPSC said Target received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use which has caused one minor injury. The recall affects about 2.2 million units and involves certain Threshold Glass Jar Candles such as 5.5-ounce 1-wick and 20-ounce 3-wick candles in multiple scents.
The recalled candles can be identified by the item numbers on product stickers which are located on the bottom of the glass jars. The following products and item numbers are affected by the recall:
|Product Name
|Item Number
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™
|054-09-0056
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™
|054-09-0200
|20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™
|054-09-0266
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood – Threshold™
|054-09-0268
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus – Threshold™
|054-09-0271
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom – Threshold™
|054-09-0275
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™
|054-09-0276
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot – Threshold™
|054-09-0294
|20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-0562
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries – Threshold™
|054-09-0589
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™
|054-09-0679
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-0697
|20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™
|054-09-0701
|20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™
|054-09-0723
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™
|054-09-0743
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac – Threshold™
|054-09-0774
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender – Threshold™
|054-09-0816
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-1164
|20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™
|054-09-1222
|20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily – Threshold™
|054-09-1442
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe – Threshold™
|054-09-1534
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory – Threshold™
|054-09-1589
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid – Threshold™
|054-09-1798
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen – Threshold™
|054-09-2225
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage – Threshold™
|054-09-2682
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-2683
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt – Threshold™
|054-09-3080
|20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon – Threshold™
|054-09-3142
|20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper – Threshold™
|054-09-3218
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet – Threshold™
|054-09-3233
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber – Threshold™
|054-09-3888
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea – Threshold™
|054-09-3919
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™
|054-09-3970
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-4045
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze – Threshold™
|054-09-4079
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage – Threshold™
|054-09-4722
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-5026
|20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-5706
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™
|054-09-5711
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™
|054-09-5888
|20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus – Threshold™
|054-09-6079
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™
|054-09-6795
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™
|054-09-6993
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™
|054-09-7437
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava – Threshold™
|054-09-7504
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon – Threshold™
|054-09-7849
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus – Threshold™
|054-09-7915
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™
|054-09-8165
|5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-8268
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods – Threshold™
|054-09-8380
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte – Threshold™
|054-09-8559
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber – Threshold™
|054-09-8670
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™
|054-09-8758
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™
|054-09-8768
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™
|054-09-8942
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber – Threshold™
|054-09-8993
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods – Threshold™
|054-09-9017
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™
|054-09-9120
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger – Threshold™
|054-09-9293
|20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Orange Blossom & Oak Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-9306
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™
|054-09-9690
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™
|054-09-9801
Customers who purchased these candles are asked to stop using them immediately and to return them to any Target store for a full refund. Customers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid label to return the candles by mail.
More information about the recall can be found on the CPSC website.