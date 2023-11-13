(WTAJ) — IT’S TURKEY TIME! Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here so it’s time to brush up on some trivia to break out at the family dinner table!

Each day leading up to Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, we will update this story with a fun new trivia fact related to the holiday!

Question 1: All about food

How many pumpkin pies do Americans eat yearly on Thanksgiving day?

Well with a population of over 331 million over 50 million pumpkin pies are devoured each Thanksgiving, according to Good Housekeeping. According to Insider, nearly 19 million ready-made pies are bought each year ahead of the holiday. So whether they’re homemade or store-bought it’s safe to say that the staple dish will make its way to your dinner celebration.

But what about the other Thanksgiving food staples?

Turkey: Around 88% of Americans consume turkey for the holiday and that’s roughly 46 million on Thanksgiving day, according to the National Turkey Federation.

Potatoes: Whether you’re mashing, boiling or sticking them in a stew Americans eat 250 million pounds of them during Thanksgiving, according to Bob Vila. We also purchase 57 million of their cousin, the sweet potato!

Stuffing: It’s the food we essentially eat once a year, but it’s a staple dish to the Thanksgiving meal. Each year the U.S. spends $96 million on seasoned bread crumbs.

Canned cranberries: Americans spend approximately $42 million on canned cranberries, according to Bob Vila. It’s a love-or-hate relationship for most people and the fruit.

According to the University of Montana, Americans waste roughly 305 million pounds of food! To help avoid waste this year consider planning ahead and only buying what you need, get creative with the food you have leftover and make a plan to use it. You can learn more about how to avoid waste here.

