UNITED STATES (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, Sept. 20 the White House released state-by-state data on how the Biden Administration’s plan for student debt relief will benefit all 50 states.

Last month, President Biden announced his Administration’s plan to give working and middle-class Americans more breathing room by providing up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to other borrowers.

The Biden Administration expects that over 40 million borrowers are eligible for its student debt relief plan, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged.

The Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan will help borrowers and families recover from the pandemic and prepare to resume student loan payments in January 2023. Nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 per year – and no relief will go to any individual or household in the top 5% of incomes in the United States.

By targeting relief to borrowers with the highest economic need, the Administration’s actions are also likely to help narrow the racial wealth gap. Nearly 71% of Black undergraduate borrowers are Pell Grant recipients, and 65% of Latino undergraduate borrowers are Pell Grant recipients.

State or Jurisdiction Estimated Number of Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) Estimated Number of Pell Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) AK 60,500 37,300 AL 588,000 404,900 AR 365,600 269,000 AS 2,000 1,500 AZ 810,800 554,900 CA 3,549,300 2,340,600 CO 698,100 419,000 CT 454,200 238,200 DC 105,600 60,300 DE 116,900 68,000 FL 2,427,600 1,716,300 GA 1,506,100 1,039,100 GU 6,900 4,500 HI 111,500 65,700 IA 408,700 248,900 ID 201,400 144,900 IL 1,486,600 863,600 IN 856,400 555,500 KS 360,900 225,500 KY 563,300 394,000 LA 608,100 435,200 MA 813,000 401,200 MD 747,100 419,400 ME 175,000 105,300 MI 1,316,000 849,300 MN 729,700 416,300 MO 777,300 502,200 MP 1,400 1,000 MS 417,200 316,400 MT 120,400 78,600 NC 1,190,500 785,500 ND 82,000 49,600 NE 232,100 136,000 NH 175,100 85,300 NJ 1,082,900 590,300 NM 215,900 159,000 NV 315,800 216,900 NY 2,258,800 1,320,100 OH 1,677,800 1,085,700 OK 454,300 321,600 OR 499,000 332,100 PA 1,717,300 988,800 PR 275,500 241,900 RI 133,900 75,300 SC 681,100 458,400 SD 109,100 65,100 TN 795,300 542,000 TX 3,323,200 2,306,700 UT 282,700 206,300 VA 965,100 566,500 VI 7,800 4,700 VT 72,200 37,100 WA 697,600 423,800 WI 685,100 412,700 WV 213,100 145,000 WY 49,600 31,400 Other 10,900 7,400 Unknown 3,770,600 1,376,000

The above analysis from the Department of Education includes state-by-state data on the estimated number of individuals eligible for student debt relief, and the estimated number of Pell Grant borrowers eligible for relief.

In the coming weeks, the Department of Education will release additional details on how individuals across the country can benefit from the Administration’s student debt relief plan. For more information, visit the government’s Student Aid website.