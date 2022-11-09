(WTAJ) — As Americans prepare to celebrate military veterans in cities, towns and neighborhoods across the country, the day would not be complete without a delicious meal. While some may prefer to eat at home, others could decide to eat out at their favorite restaurant on Veterans Day.

On Friday, Nov. 11, several restaurants and fast-food chains will be offering free meals and discounts to veterans and active-duty military members.

Some offers can include discounts on select food or drink items or select meals free of charge. Restaurants may also require a valid military ID card to access the offers.

Here are some notable restaurants offering deals and discounts on Veterans Day:

Applebee’s — The neighborhood grill and bar will be offering veterans and active military members a free entree from a special menu including a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp and more.

Bob Evans — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites like the Country Biscuit Breakfast, Soup and Salad Combo, Country-Fried Steak Dinner Bell Plate and more.

Charleys Philly Steaks — Charleys Cheesesteaks will be offering a free order of Gourmet Fries for all veterans and active military members in-store only. Charleys Cheesesteaks located on military bases require the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink to receive free Gourmet Fries.

Chili’s — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal from a special menu including Soup and Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Boneless Wings and more.

Cicis Pizza — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free dine-in buffet. The deal does not include a drink.

Cracker Barrel — The old country store will be offering veterans and active military members a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with purchase while supplies last. The offer is available in-store and online with code VETSDAY22 at checkout.

Denny’s — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free Pulled Pork sandwich. The offer is valid in-store and online / app for carryout with code VETFREE.

Eat’n Park — Veterans and active military members can receive 10% off for themselves and their entire party each time they dine-in for the entire month of November.

Golden Corral — The all-you-can-eat buffet and grill will be holding a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close. Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hard Rock Cafe — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free Legendary Burger all day on Veterans Day when dining in.

Hooters — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free dinner entree from a special Veterans Day menu with the purchase of a beverage. Special menu entrees include 10-Piece Boneless Wings, Hooters Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich and more.

IHOP — Veterans and active military members can enjoy free Red, White, and Blue Pancakes when dining in. Limited to one per guest and restrictions apply.

Kings Family Restaurant — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal from a special menu when dining in. Meals include a Double Down Breakfast, Biscuits and Sausage Gravy Breakfast, Classic Burger and more.

Krispy Kreme — The chain will be offering veterans and active military members a free doughnut and coffee at participating locations.

Little Caesars — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Combos include four slices of Detriot Style Deep Dish pizza with Pepperoni and one 20 oz. ounce Pepsi product.

Outback Steakhouse — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and any Coca-Cola beverage when dining in.

Pilot Flying J — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal up to $12 at participating locations.

Primanti Bros — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free sandwich.

Red Lobster — Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw when dining in. The offer can be redeemed through ToGo orders placed between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin —- Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in. The burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Not all restaurants or locations participate in Veterans Day specials. Be sure to contact a restaurant near you to make sure they are offering any deals or discounts.