NEW YORK (CBS NEWSPATH) — As news sources have refused to pay for Twitter Blue, even advising their journalists and employees to pass on it, Elon Musk has a new idea, pay-per-click.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced over the weekend that starting sometime in May, media companies could begin charging users to read articles they publish on the social media platform.

This would allow users who don’t want to pay for a full monthly subscription, to pay a higher price per article when they only want access to some of an outlet’s content.

Musk calls it a “Win-win” for media organizations and the public.