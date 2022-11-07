FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods’ chief financial officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.

John R. Tyson booked into the Washington County Jail. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a preliminary arrest report, Tyson, 32, was found asleep around 2 a.m. in a woman’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Tyson’s headquarters is located about 10 miles away in Springdale.)

The woman called police when she found Tyson, whom she said she did not know.

She told dispatchers that she believes the front door was left unlocked and that is how he entered. When police arrived, they said they located Tyson in the back bedroom with his clothes in front of the bed. Officers identified him using his driver’s license.

Police said they tried to wake Tyson up and speak with him but he could not respond. After briefly sitting up, Tyson laid back down and tried to go to sleep, according to the arrest report.

The report stated officers found an odor of alcohol on his breath and body, and his movements appeared sluggish and uncoordinated.

Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and was released Sunday evening.

John R. Tyson, son of board chairman John H. Tyson, was appointed to the CFO position at Tyson Foods on Oct. 2. He also serves as the company’s executive vice president.

A spokesman for the company said in a statement: “We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment.”