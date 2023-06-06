(WTAJ) — Tuesday, June 6, 2023 marks 79 years since D-Day, one of the most impactful battles of World War II.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces invaded Normandy to liberate Nazi-occupied France. The landings remain the largest seaborne invasion in history and are widely regarded as the catalyst for the Allied victory in the Second World War.

D-Day also referred to as the Normandy landings, remains in the minds of veterans and civilians alike. Thousands travel to the north of France every year to pay their respects to those who died in one of the bloodiest operations of World War II.

“To the veterans of World War II: we salute you. You saved the world. We must merely defend it,” U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during an anniversary ceremony in Normandy Tuesday.

Austin was joined by U.S. General Mark Milley to meet World War II veterans at the D-Day ceremony. The defense secretary echoed the words of General Eisenhower 79 years ago in his remarks honoring the heroes of D-Day.

“The eyes of the world are still upon the heroes of D-Day. They are upon us as well. And we will not let the torch of freedom go out,” Austin said.