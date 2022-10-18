WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — The cost of a stamp, letter and postcard will soon increase across the country as the United States Postal Service (USPS) plans to change its prices in 2023.

USPS announced the upcoming price increase on Oct. 7 after they filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC). The new rates will include a three-cent price increase for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 60 cents to 63 cents.

First-Class Mail prices will also increase by 4.2 percent if favorably reviewed by the Commission. The price changes have reportedly been approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service.

Here are the following services that will be affected by the proposed price changes:

Product Current Prices Planed Prices Letters (1 oz.) 60 cents 63 cents Letters (metered 1 oz.) 57 cents 60 cents Domestic Postcards 44 cents 48 cents International Postcards $1.40 $1.45 International Letter (1 oz.) $1.40 $1.45

USPS says there will be no change to the single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price that will remain at 24 cents. However, Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rentals, money orders and mailing insurance may also see price adjustments.

The postal service adds the price changes are aimed at offsetting the rise in inflation that affected its operating expenses. They say the increases will help provide much-needed revenue for financial stability.

A full list of the proposed price changes can be found on the USPS website.