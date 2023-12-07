WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators have introduced a bill to improve social connection and reduce isolation and loneliness among older adults.

The Social Isolation and Loneliness in Older Adults (SILO) Act, introduced by Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Chris Murphy (D-CT), is focused on addressing the social isolation that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release.

The bill would help improve social connection for older adults and adults with disabilities by providing for Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and community-based organizations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed us all just how devastating social isolation can be for our mental and physical health,” Casey said. “However, for older Americans and people with disabilities, isolation and loneliness have long been serious issues. The Addressing SILO Act will fund new programs to improve social connection and reduce loneliness among older Americans and help ensure that Americans do not have to spend their golden years isolated and alone.”

The SILO Act would provide $62.5 million in annual funding to support AAAs and community-based organizations. The bill would ensure better training to staff, outreach programs to individuals who are at-risk, create community-based interventions and connect individuals with clinical supports.

As of 2019, there were 54 million adults aged 65 and older in the U.S. and a quarter of those were socially isolated, according to the release. Life transitions and disruptive events, such as retirement, the loss of a spouse or friends, or children moving away can put older adults at higher risk for social isolation and loneliness.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Social isolation and loneliness not only impacts health outcomes and overall quality of life, but also carries a price tag. Isolation among adults accounts for an estimated $6.7 billion in annual excess Medicare spending.

For more information on the bill, visit Congress’s website.