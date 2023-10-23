WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators have announced legislation to allow SNAP recipients to be reimbursed for their benefits that were stolen.

Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) introduced the Fairness for Victims of SNAP Skimming Act which will replace stolen benefits and lift the cap on repayments to ensure that the replacement is done in the full amount.

The current legislation allows replacement of benefits stolen between Oct. 1 2022 and Sept. 30 2024. It also limits replacement to either the full amount stolen or two months of benefits, whichever is less.

“Skimming” is a form of fraud that uses illegal devices attached to card processing machines to collect individual data. Skimming scams directly copy card and personal identification number information from EBT cardholders. Scammers then use the stolen data to access EBT accounts and spend SNAP cash.

According to the release, thousands of Americans lost millions of dollars in benefits since mid-2022 due to this type of scam.