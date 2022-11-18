(WTAJ) – Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is publishing a proposed rule to revise food packages issued through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

WIC provides a monthly benefit for healthy foods, coupled with individualized nutrition services, that reach over 6.3 million pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children across the country.

As announced today, the proposed rule would permanently increase the Cash Value Benefit to reflect 50% of DGA-recommended fruit and vegetable intake, add monthly issuance of seafood across food packages, increase cultural whole grain options, include new substitution patterns and expand package size flexibility to improve participant access to WIC foods and provide flexibility to strengthen breastfeeding outcomes.

USDA’s commitment to revise the WIC food packages is a key component of the White House’s National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. In 2009, USDA implemented the first science-based revisions to promote alignment between WIC food packages and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs).

The 2009 revisions introduced fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to the food packages and are associated with healthier outcomes for WIC participants, including a 9 percent reduction in childhood obesity for WIC-enrolled toddlers between 2010 and 2018.

Building on the progress of the 2009 food package changes, the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 required that USDA conduct a similar science-based review every decade. In 2017, an expert panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) issued recommendations that encouraged higher issuance of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and seafood – among other changes – to promote alignment with the DGAs and boost delivery of priority nutrients to WIC’s target population.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and subsequent bipartisan appropriations legislation drew from the NASEM recommendations to bolster WIC’s fruit and vegetable benefit, enhancing the purchasing power of WIC families.

As USDA solicits comments and input on the proposed standards for the WIC food packages, a broad coalition of food and nutrition leaders, medical and public health providers, industry partners, WIC participants, and other community stakeholders has praised this proactive step to improve WIC’s public health impact and deliver on the White House’s dual goals of reducing hunger and curbing chronic diet- related disease: