BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Glenn “GT” Thomspon (R-15) reminded eligible veterans to enroll with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and file any claims before the August 9 deadline in order to receive benefits.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act was signed into law in August 2022, and it expanded eligibility for permanent VA health care for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, according to Thompson.

Thompson stated that millions of veterans have yet to file their claims.

Veterans and survivors are required to file claims before August 9 in order to be eligible for retroactive compensation backdating to August 10, 2022, according to Thompson. Active duty military personnel are also eligible to file claims if they are within 180 days of discharge.

More information about how to apply can be found on the VA website or by calling 1-800-MY VA 411.

Thompson’s office can also be reached for questions at 814-353-0215 or on his website.