STORYFUL — Two NYPD officers rescued a man who had fallen onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station on Monday, July 3.
Footage from one of the officer’s body-worn cameras shows the moment the two officers help pull the man onto the platform. The officers had to jump onto the tracks themselves in order to perform the rescue, the footage shows.
The man suffered a medical episode, which led him to fall onto the tracks and was unresponsive during the rescue, the NYPD said. The NYPD had not updated the public on the condition of the man.