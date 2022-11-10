(WTAJ) — Most people love pickles and love the smell when they crack open a pickle jar so, in honor of National Pickle Day, Vlasic is bringing you the world’s first pickle candle.

That’s right, the Vlasic dill pickle-scented candle will go on sale on Nov. 14, which is National Pickle Day as they are partnering up with home fragrance and accessories company Candier by Ryan Porter.

Vlasic Pickle Candle Photo: Conagra Brands

“We saw a huge opportunity to do something really fun and different with Vlasic in celebration of National Pickle Day,” Krysten Kauder, Founder, Candier, by Ryan Porter, said. “But creating a candle that looks and smells like a real jar of pickles posed several big challenges. Getting the wax pickles to look like they’re floating in clear liquid was really tough. So, everything had to be done by hand, including the placement of the pickles and pouring of the wax. After lots of rounds of research and testing, our team nailed it and produced a 100% wax candle that looks and smells like a jar of Vlasic pickles.”

Each candle will be $29 and is available online, while supplies last. The limited edition candle is expected to sell fast, so if you have a pickle lover in your life, don’t miss your chance!

“It was a no-brainer for us to bring the fun and flavor of Vlasic into homes across the country in celebration of National Pickle Day,” Brett Castle, Vlasic Brand Director, said. “We are thrilled to have partnered with Candier by Ryan Porter to bring to life a fun and fresh candle that looks and smells just like a jar of Vlasic Dill Pickles.”