(WTAJ)– Walmart has started accepting applications for its 10th annual open call event, inviting small business owners and entrepreneurs everywhere to apply.

Open call presents an opportunity for small and medium businesses to grow their companies. Entrepreneurs can earn a deal with Walmart or Sam’s Club to have their products placed on their shelves or sold online.

All open call finalists will have access to mentoring sessions with Walmart leaders and special guests, where they can gain valuable business insights and resources. Each finalist will have a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants as well.

This year’s application period is a special one as Walmart approaches a decade of providing open-call opportunities. Open call is the largest sourcing event for Walmart and Sam’s Club, with over 9,000 opportunities provided for businesses.

Participants can apply to open call by clicking here. Applications are open until August 18.