(STORYFUL) —A coyote snuck into a middle school in Riverside, California, on Monday, October 3, and was found by an animal control officer hiding out in a bathroom stall.

Footage from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) shows the coyote beside the toilet in a bathroom stall in Mission Middle School, before it is captured and released.

According to RCDAS, the coyote was discovered by staff on the school grounds before classes had started, and they called RCDAS after the frightened coyote ran into the open bathroom.

The staff nicknamed their unusual guest “Wile E”, after the Looney Tunes character.

Officer Will Luna of the RCDAS successfully captured and released the coyote away from the school grounds.

“Bon voyage,” he told the coyote as it ran back into the wild.

