CHICAGO, Il. (CBS Newspath) — An Asian small-clawed otter pup was seen saying hi to its new neighbor at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

The otter is shown in the video investigating a white-cheeked gibbon in its habitat. The zoo says the gibbon “didn’t seem to mind the curious otter,” and “animal care staff has observed similar interactions with introductions between two species.”

The 235-acre zoo is located in Brookfield, Illinois and features over 2,400 animals belonging to over 400 species.

More information about the zoo can be found on its website.