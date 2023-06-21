ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Currently in America, there are a dozen federal holidays, but what might surprise you are the days that are not observed federally.

Federal holidays are days recognized by the federal government, giving federal workers a paid day off that many private companies also observe. If the holiday falls on a weekend, it may be observed on a Friday or Monday.

The current 12 federal holidays are as follows:

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Third Monday in January)

Inauguration Day (January 20, every 4 years following a presidential election)

Washington’s Birthday (Also known as Presidents Day; third Monday in February)

Memorial Day (Last Monday in May)

Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (First Monday in September)

Columbus Day (Second Monday in October)

Veterans Day (November 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November)

Christmas Day (December 25)

Juneteenth was added as a federal holiday in 2021.

It’s important to note that Inauguration Day is meant to give federal employees in Washington D.C. off to help with traffic, crowds, etc… for the Presidential Inauguration.

What holidays aren’t federal?

Here is where you might catch a surprise.

The most surprising to some might be Election Day every November. While polls open early and close at 8 p.m. in most states for people to vote around work schedules, it’s not considered a federal holiday.

Flag Day is also not a federal holiday.

Halloween has become one of the more popular holidays over the years. The night of spooks and spirits has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few decades but is not a federal holiday.

While Christmas is a federal holiday, it’s the only religious one on the list. Hannukah, Yom Kippur, Rosh Hashanah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, and Ramadan are not.

Speaking of religious days, the widely observed and celebrated holiday of Easter, a day deep-rooted in certain religions, isn’t one either. Much like Easter, Good Friday also failed to make the cut.