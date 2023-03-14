(WTAJ)– Breast cancer remains among the leading causes of cancer death among women, and with the different types of screenings, which one is most effective?

Researchers tracked more than a million women to study which mammograms had the most reliable results. They found the more advanced technology is the best at flagging signs of breast cancer.

The study, published in the journal radiology, compared two types of digital mammography. 2-dimensional, which is the standard of care at many testing sites. And the more advanced 3-dimensional, which captures multiple x-ray images of the breast from different angles.

Results showed a higher rate of cancer detection from the 3-D screenings. As well as a lower rate of false positives, and researchers say the technology is especially beneficial for women with dense breast tissue, which makes tumors more difficult to spot.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. and early detection is critical. The American Cancer Society says the 5-year survival rate is 99 percent for cancer detected before it has spread outside the breast. What’s known as a localized state.

Researchers suggest women look for testing sites that offer 3-D scans. Saying the most advanced technology could be the best weapon against cancer.