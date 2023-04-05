(WTAJ)– With Easter being Sunday, April 9, that means some businesses are going to be closed to let their employees celebrate the holiday with their families.

Let’s face it, sometimes we need to make last-minute runs to the store on holidays and hope that the local shop is open and that you can get canned goods. Or maybe you are just out and about looking to get some shopping done but don’t know if your local retailer may be open.

Well, this list has got you covered so in case that does happen to you this Easter, you’ll know exactly where to go.

Retailers such as Target and Kohls will be closed while others like Wegmans and Dollar General are open during their normal hours, according to the website RetailMeNot. Some places like Petco and The Home Depot will be open for limited hours.

Stores closed

ALDI

Best Buy

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

The Honey Baked Ham Company

JCPenney

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Michaels

Sam’s Club

Target

TJ Maxx

Stores open

Ace Hardware – They are open but hours vary depending upon location.

Barnes & Noble – Open with limited hours depending on the location. The State College area one will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Altoona one will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to their website.

Big Lots

Dollar General

Giant- Will be closing at 3 p.m. for Easter.

Petco

Staples- Some stores will be open and some will be closed for Easter.

Starbucks – Hours will vary depending on location and customer-need. Updated hours will be able to be found in the Starbucks app.

The Home Depot – They will be open but some stores may have reduced hours.

Trader Joe’s – Locations will be open until 5 p.m. for Easter.

Walgreens

Walmart

Weis Markets – They will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Easter.

For more information about hours and to see when the local ones will be open, folks are urged to contact them since different locations can vary for some stores.