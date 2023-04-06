HARTFORD, Conn. (WTAJ) — A historic, massive merger took place Monday, April 3, when the WWE accepted a deal with Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC, to form one publicly traded company and now an investor’s rights group is investigating.

The group is Ademi LLP, and according to a statement they released on their website, a case has been opened to investigate the deal between the WWE and Endeavor. The investigation is meant to determine if the WWE actually acted in the best interest of its shareholders.

Endeavor announced the deal on Monday, creating a $21.4 billion company, and by Thursday, April 6, WWE stock rose nearly $14 a share.

Ademi, however, questions if this deal will be the best option for the WWE shareholders who will now only hold 49% interest in the new company.

Ademi LLP is investigating WWE (NYSE: WWE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Endeavor.

Ademi LLP alleges WWE’s financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet the transaction values WWE’s shares at only approximately $106 per share (before any post-closing dividend) with Endeavor holding a 51% controlling interest in the new company and existing WWE shareholders holding a 49% interest in the new company. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for WWE by imposing a significant penalty if WWE accepts a superior bid. WWE insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of WWE’s board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for WWE. -Full statement from Ademi LLP-

Endeavor also announced on April 3 that Vince McMahon, former owner of WWE, will remain on as the chairman of the board while former Chief Financial Officer, Nick Khan, will be the president of the WWE and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will remain as Chief Content Officer. On the flip side of this coin, Dana White will continue on as President of the UFC.

While everything was inked on April 3, it will likely take months for a deal this big to be in full effect.