POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As part of a collaboration with Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), Yuengling is releasing limited-edition cans and packaging with a Texas-specific design.

Yuengling hit store shelves in Texas in August of 2021.

KTB is a nonprofit Texas organization which helps Texans keep their home state clean and beautiful.

Courtesy: Yuengling & Son, Inc.

The Texas-themed cans and packaging, which can be found on 12-pack, 12-ounce cans of Yuengling Lager, will be sold through March 2023 starting Wednesday. The cans will feature the Texas state symbol and a QR code, which, when scanned, takes consumers to a site that will teach them more about KTB, A Yuengling Clean Up Day, and how to donate.

As part of the partnership, Yuengling will donate one dollar per Yuengling lager case sold (up to $50,000) to KTB.