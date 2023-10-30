ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been revealed about Raymond Oechsle Jr., an Altoona man who is charged in the death of his neighbor and stabbings of two inmates.

Raymond Oechsle Jr., 51 (Blair County Prison)

Oechsle, 51, was accused of killing a neighbor in his apartment building and living with the body for three days before being charged with the attempted homicide of two inmates and also claiming he was the illusive “Frankford Slasher” from the 1980s.

According to the criminal complaint, Oechsle allegedly stabbed two different inmates at Blair County Prison, where he was placed after being accused of the murder of a neighbor back in April.

Oechsle allegedly attacked both men on Oct. 19 and stabbed at their faces and eyes, leaving one man blind in one eye with limited use of his other eye. After stabbing the first man, Oechsle allegedly yelled “One less child molester” when being taken to his cell, the complaint shows.

The inmate was taken to UPMC Altoona before being flown to UPMC Pittsburgh.

According to the complaint, when Oechsle was interviewed by the Deputy Warden, he claimed this was “karma,” and “an eye for an eye.”

On Oct. 20, a witness showed up at the State Police Barracks with the following letter, allegedly written to them and their spouse from Oechsle:

Please note that this statement comes right from the affidavit of probable cause:

“How are you and your wife doing? Sorry, I did not get back to her. I was not being rude, I simply was having problems trying to get my lawsuit and bank account money…plus they had me in the hole for over 5 months. Don’t like to ask anyone for anything in here. Sorry about what happened to your boy Chris (whom Oechsle was accused of killing in April). But I can’t stand a man who beat their children and women. Tell your wife I’m not looking for fame. I would like to tell my story uncuffed in the visiting room of her friend. Right now I’m on a cell block with a known child molester. For sure, the system is using me to do the dirty work. By the time you get this letter, he should be in a body bag.”

On Oct. 20, a detective went back to Blair County Prison to speak with the inmate who was attacked and had to be taken to Pittsburgh for treatment. According to the inmate, he believed the attack was unprovoked and because of it, he is now blind in his right eye. The inmate further described his injuries before telling the detective he believed Oechsle attacked him because over coffee, the complaint reads

Another inmate unrelated to these incidents gave detectives multiple letters allegedly written by Oechsle.

The following excerpts from the letters were taken directly from the criminal complaint. Warning, this may be graphic to some.

“When I put the knife in his left eye socket his eye socket popped like a grape. There’s something primordial about stabbing someone to death.”

Detectives noted that in 1994, Oechsle was convicted of assault with an attempt to commit murder on Feb 23, 1994, of another inmate in North Carolina.

Oechsle had bail set at $750,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 14.