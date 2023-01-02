ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Netflix once again stuck its foot in the water to change how we watch TV with their new crime mystery show “Kaleidoscope” that landed on the streaming platform on January 1.

The show seems like a standard crime drama/mystery at first, but the company touts that the user experience will be different for many subscribers.

Without any spoilers, the show is about a group of 7 who look to pull off the biggest heist in history by breaking into the world’s most secure vault and walking out with seven billion dollars in bonds.

Netflix touts that there’s no real order to the episodes. You can watch any episode you want, all episodes in any order.

As Rowdy Roddy Piper said in the ’80s and ’90s, “When you think you have the answer, I change the question.” That’s exactly what “Kaleidoscope” does. Each episode watched creates more questions, and when you think you know the answer, another episode changes everything.

Every episode is based on a color — Episode names are Yellow, Pink, Violet, White, etc… — and they all take place at various times from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after the heist, and the heist itself. Every episode truly is a different piece to a puzzle that is hard to solve.

The show stars Giancarlo Esposito, who most fans know as Gus Fring from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Rufus Sewell from A Knights Tale and Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter co-stars as the antagonist.

Sewell owns one of the world’s most advanced security companies with a vault secured by armed guards, motion sensors, heat sensors, facial recognition and dual combinations that need to be entered simultaneously.

Without giving anything away, Esposito wants the $7 billion in bonds that are in that vault. The twists and turns might keep you wanting more from this intriguing, on-point cast. You’ll never guess who turns on whom.

Oh, don’t forget that the FBI is closing in on this whole thing.