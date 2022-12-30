(WTAJ) — Many Pennsylvanians will be holding New Year’s Eve parties at home and watching the ball drop at Times Square in New York City on television. However, there are many great celebrations that will be taking place across the state to ring in the new year.

Here are some of the New Year’s Eve celebrations you should consider attending on Saturday, Dec. 31:

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh

The Steel City will hold its 29th annual New Year’s Eve celebration in its downtown Cultural District. The six-hour event will be free and open for everyone to attend.

There will be several family-friendly activities including a block party, live music, dance, theater, visual arts, comedy, magic, fireworks and more. Most of the festivities are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The city will then countdown to midnight by raising the Future of Pittsburgh Ball. More information on the celebration can be found on firstnightpgh.trustarts.org.

Harrisburg New Year’s Eve Strawberry Drop

The State Capitol City of Harrisburg will be celebrating the new year with its strawberry drop and fireworks at midnight.

The celebration will begin at 9 p.m. with a Countdown to Kid-Night event. A DJ will also be spinning tunes in front of City Hall on 2nd Street at 9 p.m. leading up to the strawberry drop and midnight fireworks display.

Some city businesses will also have New Year’s Eve dining specials, parties and more. Further information on the celebration can be found on harrisburgpa.gov.

Lancaster New Year’s Eve Red Rose Drop

The city of Lancaster will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration in Binns Park at the 100 Block of North Queen Street. Live music and entertainment are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and the event will be free to attend.

More information can be found on visitlancastercity.com.

Hershey’s Sweet New Year’s Eve

Chocolate lovers in Hershey, PA can celebrate the new year in the sweetest way. The 18th annual event in downtown Hershey will feature live bands, great food and drinks, and family-friendly activities.

The countdown to midnight will also feature the HERSHEY’s Kiss Raise with HERSHEY’S Characters.

More information on the event can be found on hersheynewyearseve.org.

Gettysburg Raising Lincoln’s Hat on New Year’s Eve

The historical battlefield town of Gettysburg will be celebrating the new year in Lincoln Square. While several sites, restaurants and bars around Gettysburg will be holding various New Year’s Eve events, the town will raise a 14-foot-tall version of Abraham Lincoln’s hat at midnight.

All activities begin at 6 p.m. with a fireworks display at midnight. More information about the celebrations taking place in Gettysburg can be found on destinationgettysburg.com.

New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia

The City of Brotherly Love will be ringing in the new year with two huge firework displays on the Waterfront. The fireworks will begin at 6 p.m. and at midnight.

The event will also feature kid-friendly celebrations like the Countdown2Noon at the Please Touch Museum or an early evening fireworks display at Sesame Place.

Live performances will be had throughout the city and a 21-plus New Year’s Eve party will have dancing at Cherry Street Pier.

More information on the celebration can be found on visitphilly.com.

First Night State College

The college town will be holding its annual First Night in downtown. The festival will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31, and feature ice sculptures, live music, entertainment, a 5k and holiday market.

According to the festival’s website, sculptors will carve more than 10 tons or 80 blocks of ice. The sculptures will be set up along Allen Street and throughout downtown areas.

Activities start at 10 a.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m. Many music and comedic performances will be held at churches, theatres and public buildings.

More information on the event can be found here.